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Panthers sign DT Tywone Malone, RB Miles Davis

  
Published May 18, 2026 04:55 PM

The Panthers made a handful of roster moves on Monday.

They announced the signing of defensive tackle Tywone Malone and running back Miles Davis to their 90-man roster. They waived tight end Bryce Pierre and running back Montrell Johnson with injury designations to create room for the new players.

Malone played two seasons at Ole Miss and three at Ohio State before going undrafted this year. He had 26 tackles for the Buckeyes last season and 52 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks over his entire college run.

Davis played in 27 games for BYU before transferring to Utah State in 2025. He had 932 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns last year.