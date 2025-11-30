 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers take 24-21 lead with fourth-down, 33-yard TD pass from Bryce Young

  
Published November 30, 2025 02:49 PM

The Panthers have been giving the Rams defense fits on Sunday and now Carolina has taken a three-point lead.

With an aggressive call on fourth-and-3, quarterback Bryce Young connected with receiver Jalen Coker for a 33-yard touchdown, going up 24-21.

The rain has started in Charlotte, which could make the run game that much more important in the second half. On the opening drive of the third quarter, the Panthers leaned on the run game. But on fourth-and-3, Young looked deep for Coker, who got enough separation from Emmanuel Forbes for a big score.

Young is now 9-of-13 for 129 yards with two touchdowns on the day, with eyes on an upset.

While Kyren Williams was announced a questionable with an ankle injury, he was on the field for the Rams’ first possession of the second half.