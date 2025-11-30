Panthers take 24-21 lead with fourth-down, 33-yard TD pass from Bryce Young

The Panthers have been giving the Rams defense fits on Sunday and now Carolina has taken a three-point lead.

With an aggressive call on fourth-and-3, quarterback Bryce Young connected with receiver Jalen Coker for a 33-yard touchdown, going up 24-21.

The rain has started in Charlotte, which could make the run game that much more important in the second half. On the opening drive of the third quarter, the Panthers leaned on the run game. But on fourth-and-3, Young looked deep for Coker, who got enough separation from Emmanuel Forbes for a big score.

Young is now 9-of-13 for 129 yards with two touchdowns on the day, with eyes on an upset.

While Kyren Williams was announced a questionable with an ankle injury, he was on the field for the Rams’ first possession of the second half.