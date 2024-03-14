Panthers to sign D.J. Wonnum to two-year deal

The Panthers are adding an edge rusher.

Per multiple reports, Carolina is finalizing a two-year deal with former Viking D.J. Wonnum.

A fourth-round pick in 2020, Wonnum just finished his rookie contract with Minnesota. He appeared in 15 games with 14 starts in 2023, registering 8.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits. He was on the field for 83 percent of the defensive snaps in games played.

Overall, Wonnum has recorded 23.0 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, and 49 quarterback hits in 62 games with 31 starts. He’s also tallied 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Wonnum was scheduled to meet with the Bears as well this week.