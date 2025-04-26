Panthers trade up to No. 51, select edge rusher Nic Scourton

The Panthers have traded up with the Broncos to take a defensive player.

With the No. 51 overall pick in the second round, Carolina has selected edge rusher Nic Scourton out of Texas A&M.

Scourton, 20, spent his first two collegiate seasons at Purdue before transferring in 2024. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023 when he led the conference with 10 sacks.

In 2024, he tallied five sacks and 14 tackles for loss, earning first-team All-SEC honors for the Aggies.

The Panthers sent No. 57, No. 74, No. 111, and No. 230 to the Broncos in exchange for No. 51, No. 85, No. 122, and No. 208 in this year’s draft.