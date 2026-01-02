 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers try for first division title since 2015, while Bucs go for fifth in a row

  
Published January 2, 2026 04:20 PM

Saturday’s NFC South championship (sort of) between the Panthers and Buccaneers will result (on Saturday or on Sunday) in either the end of a 10-year drought or the continuation of a half-decade run.

If the Panthers win (or if the Falcons beat the Saints on Sunday), Carolina will win the division for the first time since 2015, their most recent Super Bowl appearance. If the Bucs win (and if the Saints win the next day), Tampa Bay will extend their current run as NFC South champs to five.

Carolina last made the playoffs in 2017, with an 8-8 record. That’s also the most recent season in which they won eight games.

If Tampa wins, the division champion (pending Sunday’s game) will have a losing record, and nevertheless host a wild-card game against the NFC’s No. 5 seed.

The Bucs are favored by three, despite sinking to 1-6 since starting 6-2. If they do, it all comes down to what happens on Sunday between the Saints and Falcons.

If Atlanta wins, the division goes to Carolina. If the New Orleans wins, Tampa Bay will have its fifth title in a row.

And then the division champ will be a touchdown-or-so underdog at home the following weekend, against the Seahawks, 49ers, or Rams.