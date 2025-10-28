 Skip navigation
Panthers waive DT Jaden Crumedy to make room for OLB Trevis Gipson

  
Published October 28, 2025 04:19 PM

The Panthers have made the signing of outside linebacker Trevis Gipson official, announcing the move on Tuesday afternoon.

To make room on the 53-man roster, Carolina has waived defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy.

A Panthers sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, Crumedy has appeared in eight games over the last two years, including three in 2025. He’s recorded a total of two tackles in 44 defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.

Additionally, the Panthers have signed offensive tackle Michael Tarquin to the practice squad and released cornerback Michael Reid from the practice squad.