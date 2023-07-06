 Skip navigation
Parris Campbell: Matt Ryan boosted my confidence all last year

  
Published July 6, 2023 01:14 PM

Entering the 2022 season, receiver Parris Campbell had not gotten through a pro season healthy.

A Colts second-round pick in 2019, Campbell played seven games as a rookie, two games in 2020, and six contests in 2021.

But Campbell demonstrated his value last year, recording 63 catches for 623 yards with three touchdowns for Indianapolis. He parlayed that into a one-year deal with the Giants worth a reported $4.7 million in base salary with another $2 million available in incentives.

In a recent interview with Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Campbell credited former Colts quarterback Matt Ryan for aiding him in reaching a new level of production.

“Matt Ryan, to me, he helped me get back to a point in my career where I could say, ‘Alright, I can go out here and play,’” Campbell said on the Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard podcast. “He boosted my confidence all last year. He stuck by me. He believed in me.

“Whenever I get a chance to talk to him I say, ‘Bro, thank you. You rejuvenated my career.’ Going through all the injuries, he was a solid foundation, he was a rock for me. I was able to go in the huddle and be like, ‘When No. 2 is in the huddle, he’s got my back. So I gotta go out there and play for him.’”

Ryan may not have performed well for the Indianapolis offense, but he still had a positive effect on the squad — one that could pay off in a significant way for the Giants if Campbell plays at a high level in 2023