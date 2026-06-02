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Pat Surtain II gets $5M raise for 2026, chance to make $5M more in 2027 as well

  
Published June 2, 2026 04:05 PM

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is set to make a little more money in 2026.

Agent Tory Dandy told multiple reporters that Surtain has agreed to an adjusted contract with the team. Surtain will get a $5 million raise for the 2026 season and he’ll earn $5 million more in 2027 if he’s named an All-Pro or Pro Bowler come the end of the season. Surtain is a two-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler after five seasons in the league.

Surtain signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension in 2024 that kicks in this season. At the time of the deal, Surtain had the high-water mark for average annual salary at corner but has slipped down the list since putting pen to paper.

The adjustment addresses that and earning the 2027 pay bump as well will likely have Surtain on track for more contract talks with the Broncos before his current deal is up.