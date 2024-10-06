Pat Surtain II has two picks, Bo Nix throws two TDs as Broncos roll to 34-18 win

The Raiders scored the first 10 points Sunday. The Broncos then reeled off the next 34 before the Raiders finally scored again.

In the end, it was a 34-18 rout.

The Broncos won their third consecutive game to move to 3-2, while the Raiders fell to 2-3. The Raiders had won eight in a row over the Broncos.

Denver appears to have found its identity, finding ways to win as rookie quarterback Bo Nix improves. Nix went 19-of-27 for 206 yards and two touchdowns, throwing a 4-yard score to Jaleel McLaughlin and a 9-yard score to Josh Reynolds. He completed a pass to 11 different receivers.

Nix threw his first career touchdown pass last week against the Jets.

But it was cornerback Pat Surtain II, who changed the momentum with a 100-yard pick-six after the Raiders were threatening to increase their lead to two scores. Surtain had another interception in the second half.

The Raiders played without receiver Davante Adams, who has a hamstring injury and is on the trade block, and lost defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who left with a foot injury. They benched their starting quarterback, Gardner Minshew, after his second interception, and his replacement, Aidan O’Connell, also threw an interception.

Cornerback Riley Moss had the second interception of Minshew, who didn’t return after that turnover.

Minshew went 12-of-17 for 137 yards with a touchdown to Brock Bowers that covered 57 yards. Bowers finished with eight catches for 97 yards. O’Connell was 10-of-20 for 94 yards and led one scoring drive late.