Patrick Mahomes 35-yard touchdown to Noah Gray gives Chiefs 7-0 lead

  
Published November 24, 2024 01:09 PM

The Chiefs are playing with a sea of red in the crowd in Charlotte, and it didn’t take long for Kansas City to give those fans something to cheer about.

Patrick Mahomes threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Noah Gray, giving the club an early 7-0 lead.

It was Mahomes’ first touchdown pass in the first quarter this season.

Kansas City’s offense was set up for success with a 56-yard kickoff return by Samaje Perine, putting the team at the Carolina 41.

Kareem Hunt rushed for 6 yards in two plays before Mahomes climbed the pocket to find a wide-open Gray 20 yards down the left side. Gray did the rest for his third touchdown in the last two weeks.