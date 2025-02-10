Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs lay a rare egg in Super Bowl LIX

Sometimes, even a GOAT can have a bad day. For Patrick Mahomes, it doesn’t happen very often.

Super Bowl LIX completes a handful of bad days for the Chiefs’ offense with Mahomes at the helm.

Four prior eggs were laid. On Christmas Day in 2023, the Chiefs were stymied by the Raiders in a 20-14 loss. In Week 8 of the 2023 season, the Broncos thumped the Chiefs and Mahomes, 24-9. In Week 7 of the 2021 season, the Titans trampled the Chiefs and Mahomes, 27-3. And in Super Bowl LV, the Bucs dismantled Mahomes and the Chiefs, 31-9.

On Sunday, it was 40-6 until the Chiefs added a pair of fourth-quarter, garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 40-22.

For the day, Mahomes completed 21 of 32 passes for 257 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also led the Chiefs in rushing, with 25 yards on four carries.

None of that takes away from the many great things the Chiefs have done. And the loss in Super Bowl LIX had more than something to do with the overwhelming force of the Philadelphia defense.

Regardless, the Chiefs and Mahomes have had only four bad days in his seven years as a starter. Half of them came in the biggest game of the year.