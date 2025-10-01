Patrick Mahomes is the AFC offensive player of the week for the 11th time

The first three weeks of the season led to a lot of questions about the potency of the Chiefs offense, but Week 4 provided a reminder of what Patrick Mahomes and company can do.

Mahomes threw four touchdown passes and the Chiefs pasted the Ravens 37-20 in a highly anticipated matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. It was the 18th time that the quarterback has thrown at least four touchdowns in a regular season game and the first time he’s done it since 2023.

Mahomes was 25-of-37 for 270 yards overall and the NFL recognized his effort by naming him the AFC’s offensive player of the week.

It is the 11th time that Mahomes has taken the weekly prize. The last one came in Week 12 of the 2023 season and it likely won’t be the last if the Chiefs offense has truly found its footing.