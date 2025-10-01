 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures
nbc_pft_internationalgames_251001_v2.jpg
Peeling back curtain on play clock issue in Dublin

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures
nbc_pft_internationalgames_251001_v2.jpg
Peeling back curtain on play clock issue in Dublin

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes is the AFC offensive player of the week for the 11th time

  
Published October 1, 2025 12:07 PM

The first three weeks of the season led to a lot of questions about the potency of the Chiefs offense, but Week 4 provided a reminder of what Patrick Mahomes and company can do.

Mahomes threw four touchdown passes and the Chiefs pasted the Ravens 37-20 in a highly anticipated matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. It was the 18th time that the quarterback has thrown at least four touchdowns in a regular season game and the first time he’s done it since 2023.

Mahomes was 25-of-37 for 270 yards overall and the NFL recognized his effort by naming him the AFC’s offensive player of the week.

It is the 11th time that Mahomes has taken the weekly prize. The last one came in Week 12 of the 2023 season and it likely won’t be the last if the Chiefs offense has truly found its footing.