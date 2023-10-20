Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs’ backup punter, and he’s ready to punt if called upon

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ long list of talents includes punting, special teams coach Dave Toub revealed this week.

Toub said that with Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend dealing with a knee injury, Mahomes is the backup and is ready to punt if the team needs him to.

"[Mahomes] is our backup punter,” Toub said, via ESPN. “He could do it. He shows me all the time he’s out there [at practice]. Boom. That guy, it’s unbelievable.”

Townsend remains listed on the Chiefs’ injury report but has been a full participant in practice this week, so it’s unlikely Mahomes will get the opportunity on Sunday. Still, it raises some fun possibilities: Could the Chiefs keep Mahomes on the field in punting situations and let him either audible to an offensive play or punt the ball, depending on how the defense lines up? That could provide one more challenge to opposing teams, as if they don’t have enough to prepare for when facing Mahomes.