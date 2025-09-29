Patrick Mahomes: It was huge to have Xavier Worthy back out there

It didn’t take long for wide receiver Xavier Worthy to show why the Chiefs missed him in his return to action on Sunday.

Worthy’s first catch after missing most of the first three games with a shoulder injury came on a fourth down to help set up a field goal and his second was a 37-yarder that helped the Chiefs to three more points. Worthy then picked up 35 yards on a running play to kick off the touchdown drive that put the Chiefs ahead for good in what turned out to be a 37-20 win over the Ravens.

Worthy ended the game with five catches for 83 yards and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that his impact went beyond his numbers because of the way the Ravens defense had to account for what the wideout brought to the field.

“He’s just so explosive,” Mahomes said. “When you get the football in his hands, it just makes defenses have to adjust. And when they adjust — he gets so much attention on him, other guys can make plays happen. Just having him out there, not only for his physical abilities but just the morale of the room, I thought it was huge.”

Sunday’s outing was the most impressive offensive performance of the season for the Chiefs, so they’ll be hoping Worthy stays healthy so they can build on it and solidify themselves as contenders in the AFC over the coming weeks.