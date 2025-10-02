 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes listed as full participant with groin issue on Thursday

  
Published October 2, 2025 04:57 PM

The Chiefs’ injury report still includes quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but now for a different issue.

With Kansas City playing Jacksonville on Monday night, Mahomes was a full participant with a groin injury on the team’s first injury report of the week.

Mahomes has previously been listed on the report with a right wrist issue.

Mahomes was the AFC offensive player of the week for his four-touchdown performance in the victory over Baltimore.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton appears to be progressing toward a return, as he was a limited participant with his ankle injury. Fulton has not played since the Week 2 loss to the Eagles.

Receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), defensive end Mike Danna (quad), defensive end Charles Omenihu (ankle), receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), receiver Xavier Worthy (shoulder), and long snapper James Winchester (hamstring) were all full participants.