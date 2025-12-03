Patrick Mahomes listed as full participant with knee injury on Wednesday

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is listed with a new issue on Wednesday’s injury report but it did not affect his practice time.

Kansas City listed Mahomes as a full participant in the day’s session with a knee injury.

Last week, Mahomes was listed as a full participant on all three reports with a groin issue.

Mahomes has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,238 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions so far in 2025. He’s also rushed for 348 yards with four TDs.

As noted by head coach Andy Reid earlier in the day, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, guard Trey Smith (ankle), and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps/knee) all did not participate on Wednesday.

Safety Bryan Cook (ankle), tight end Noah Gray (concussion/shoulder), safety Jaden Hicks (shoulder), defensive end George Karlaftis (thumb), running back Isiah Pacheco (knee), receiver Nikko Remigio (shoulder), and receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) were all full.