 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes listed as full participant with knee injury on Wednesday

  
Published December 3, 2025 05:09 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is listed with a new issue on Wednesday’s injury report but it did not affect his practice time.

Kansas City listed Mahomes as a full participant in the day’s session with a knee injury.

Last week, Mahomes was listed as a full participant on all three reports with a groin issue.

Mahomes has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,238 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions so far in 2025. He’s also rushed for 348 yards with four TDs.

As noted by head coach Andy Reid earlier in the day, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, guard Trey Smith (ankle), and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps/knee) all did not participate on Wednesday.

Safety Bryan Cook (ankle), tight end Noah Gray (concussion/shoulder), safety Jaden Hicks (shoulder), defensive end George Karlaftis (thumb), running back Isiah Pacheco (knee), receiver Nikko Remigio (shoulder), and receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) were all full.