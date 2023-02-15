 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes: Make sure you appreciate Jalen Hurts' performance when you look at this game

  
Published February 15, 2023 07:28 AM
February 15, 2023 08:55 AM
Jalen Hurts says he's focused most on winning, but given that his performance puts the Eagles in different territory financially for his next contract, winning could be more of a challenge for Philadelphia.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had one of the great statistical performances in Super Bowl history on Sunday, and Patrick Mahomes doesn’t want that to be overlooked.

Mahomes was the game’s Most Valuable Player because the Chiefs won, but if the Eagles had won Hurts certainly would have been, and Mahomes had nothing but respect for the way Hurts performed.

“If there were any doubters left there shouldn’t be now,” Mahomes said. “The way he stepped on this stage, and ran, threw the ball, whatever it took for his team to win. I mean, that was a special performance. I don’t want it to get lost in the loss that they had. I mean, even whenever we got all the momentum in that game, and we went up eight points in the fourth quarter, for him to respond and move his team down the football field and run in himself in a two-point conversion, it was a special performance by him and I mean, you make sure you appreciate that when you look back on this game.”

Mahomes and Hurts are two great young quarterbacks, and no one should be surprised if they become the fourth pair of starting quarterbacks (following Terry Bradshaw and Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Jim Kelly, Eli Manning and Tom Brady) to meet in multiple Super Bowls.