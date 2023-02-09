 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes: MVP would be a team award as well as an individual one

  
Published February 9, 2023 08:27 AM
nbc_pft_eaglesdefense_230208
February 8, 2023 02:14 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the strengths and weaknesses of the Eagles’ defense and outline what approach the Chiefs need to take to combat it.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be trying for his second Super Bowl win on Sunday and he’s expected to head into that game as a two-time NFL MVP.

This year’s MVP will be announced on Thursday night and Mahomes is a heavy favorite to be the winner after leading the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns while leading the Chiefs to the top seed in the AFC. At his final media availability before facing the Eagles, Mahomes was asked about what meaning the award would mean to him.

“It would mean the world,” Mahomes said. “To be able to win that award, it’s so special. It’s so hard to do. There’s so many greats that have won that award, and to be a part of that history is amazing. It’s definitely something that you want to look back at your career and say that you’ve got that award. To be able to win that again, it’s not only a testament to me but my team because as much as it is an individual award, it’s a team award as well and I hope my teammates know that.”

Mahomes went on to say that a quarterback can’t win the award without having players around him who can “make the plays happen” and that he thinks the whole team would take pride in a win because of what it says about their collective efforts this season.