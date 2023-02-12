Patrick Mahomes: Nothing was keeping me off this football field

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP in Arizona on Sunday night, but things looked like they might be going a different direction before halftime.

Mahomes limped to the sideline after a scramble shortly before halftime and appeared to aggravate the ankle injury he suffered in the divisional round win over the Jaguars. The Eagles had the ball through the rest of the second quarter and went into the break with a 24-14 lead, but Mahomes was back on track in the second half.

He led the Chiefs to three straight touchdown drives while moving well enough to avoid any sacks and then sprinted 26 yards for a first down to help set up the game-winning field goal. After the 38-35 win was in the books, Mahomes said no injury would have blocked him from leading the offense.

“There was nothing keeping me off this football field,” Mahomes said during an on-field interview with Terry Bradshaw of Fox Sports.

Mahomes finished the night 21-of-27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns while also running six times for 44 yards. He’s had gaudier numbers in other games, but the result couldn’t have been any better for the Chiefs.