Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Patrick Mahomes: Nothing was keeping me off this football field

  
Published February 12, 2023 05:35 PM
February 8, 2023 03:18 PM
Andy Reid believes you’re only as good as your next game, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether winning Super Bowl LVII would solidify the Chiefs as a dynasty.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP in Arizona on Sunday night, but things looked like they might be going a different direction before halftime.

Mahomes limped to the sideline after a scramble shortly before halftime and appeared to aggravate the ankle injury he suffered in the divisional round win over the Jaguars. The Eagles had the ball through the rest of the second quarter and went into the break with a 24-14 lead, but Mahomes was back on track in the second half.

He led the Chiefs to three straight touchdown drives while moving well enough to avoid any sacks and then sprinted 26 yards for a first down to help set up the game-winning field goal. After the 38-35 win was in the books, Mahomes said no injury would have blocked him from leading the offense.
“There was nothing keeping me off this football field,” Mahomes said during an on-field interview with Terry Bradshaw of Fox Sports.

Mahomes finished the night 21-of-27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns while also running six times for 44 yards. He’s had gaudier numbers in other games, but the result couldn’t have been any better for the Chiefs.