Patrick Mahomes says “sky is the limit” in his connection with Hollywood Brown

As the Chiefs embark on their quest for a historic Super Bowl three-peat, Patrick Mahomes thinks their passing game is getting better.

Mahomes singled out new arrival Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as a wide receiver who can stretch the field with his speed but do much more than that.

“He can run those over the middle routes, he can run really good [shorter] routes and he can run deep,’' Mahomes said, via ESPN. “It’s not like fast is the only thing that he can do and you’ve seen that kind of really kind of transpire over these last few days of practice and he keeps getting better and better. You just see the speed that we have and how it’s opening up everybody and then even seeing Rashee [Rice] and how he’s taken that next step. It is a great group that all mesh well together and so I’m excited for their future. The sky is the limit.’'

Brown, who has a career average of 11.6 yards per catch, thinks he’s going to be going deep more in Kansas City than he did in his previous stops in Baltimore and Arizona.

“Oh yeah, definitely,’' Brown said. “We’ve got the guys to do it. Coach is putting us in great position to do it and Pat puts it on the money every time, so we’ve been lighting it up. It has been fun.’'

If the arrival of Brown and first-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy makes Mahomes even more dangerous, that’s bad news for the rest of the NFL.