Patrick Mahomes throws first TD pass of the night, drawing Chiefs within 21-19

Patrick Mahomes threw his first touchdown of the night and his 22nd of the season, drawing the Chiefs within 21-19 of the Packers.

The Chiefs quarterback is 17-of-20 for 174 yards, and Travis Kelce has four catches for 81 yards.

But it was backup tight end Noah Gray who scored, catching a 2-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes only nine seconds into the fourth quarter.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has 108 yards rushing with a touchdown on 17 carries.