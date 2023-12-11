Patrick Mahomes was upset with officials over Kadarius Toney offside call

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rarely shows much anger on the sideline.

But the CBS broadcast showed that Mahomes was as irate as he’s ever been during a game toward the end of Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Bills.

Per the Chiefs, Mahomes was upset at the officials over the offside call on Kadarius Toney that negated a touchdown.

Mahomes slammed his helmet in frustration against a sideline bench. He continued to give the officials an earful as he walked to shake Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s hand after the final whistle.

Mahomes may have been upset, but replay showed that the officials made the right call. Toney was lined up well over the football, which is an inexcusable, preventable mistake.

The Chiefs are now the No. 3 seed in the AFC and two games back of No. 1 Baltimore. Moreover, the Broncos are just one game back at 7-6 in the AFC West.