Patrick Mahomes went 1-for-1 for a 1-yard TD in his brief preseason appearance

Andy Reid announced earlier this week that Patrick Mahomes would play Saturday night. The quarterback did play, if only briefly.

It was more like an appearance.

The Chiefs recovered a Greg Dortch fumble on the opening kickoff, and with a penalty tacked on, began their first drive at the Arizona 13. Isiah Pacheco went 8 yards on first down before Mahomes threw incomplete to Tyquan Thorton. Cardinals rookie cornerback Will Johnson, though, was cited for defensive pass interference.

On the next play, Mahomes threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee.

Gardner Minshew replaced Mahomes on the second series.

Mahomes’ official stat line for the night was: One attempt, one completion, one yard, one touchdown, two plays.

He played six snaps in the preseason opener in 2024 and six in the first preseason game in 2023.

Kyler Murray played the entire first quarter for the Cardinals, going 7-of-8 for 96 yards and an interception. He led Arizona on a field goal drive on his second possession.