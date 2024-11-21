 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lionsshouldntwantrams_241121.jpg
Who Lions shouldn’t want to face in the playoffs
nbc_pft_tayloronchase_241121.jpg
Florio spells out reasons why the Bengals are 4-7
nbc_pft_netlfixgames_241121.jpg
NFL exec ‘not worried’ for Netflix Christmas games

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lionsshouldntwantrams_241121.jpg
Who Lions shouldn’t want to face in the playoffs
nbc_pft_tayloronchase_241121.jpg
Florio spells out reasons why the Bengals are 4-7
nbc_pft_netlfixgames_241121.jpg
NFL exec ‘not worried’ for Netflix Christmas games

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes: When Isiah Pacheco’s ready, he’ll be the Energizer Bunny everybody loves

  
Published November 21, 2024 09:29 AM

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco had his practice window opened last week, having been sidelined since suffering a fractured fibula in Week 2.

He could potentially return to play this weekend against the Panthers, which would surely provide a lift to the club’s offense.

Head coach Andy Reid noted in his Wednesday press conference that the Chiefs have in some ways had to hold Pacheco back from advancing his recovery too far too quickly. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed much of that same sentiment in his own Wednesday news conference.

“I think it’s going to be us trying to hold him back because he’s a guy that wants to be out there as much as possible and he wants to play, but at the same time he wants to win,” Mahomes said. “He knows the long-term goal that we have. Our goal is to get him back as quickly as possible but at the best time for him and his body so that we can have him for the long haul.

“Whenever that is, I know he’ll be ready, and he’ll be that Energizer Bunny that everybody loves to see.”

Pacheco rushed for 135 yards with a touchdown and caught seven passes for 54 yards in the season’s first two weeks before going down with his injury.