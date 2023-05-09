Patriots agree to terms with fifth-round pick Atonio Mafi

The Patriots have agreed to terms on a deal with another member of their 2023 draft class.

According to multiple reports, fifth-round offensive lineman Atonio Mafi has agreed to his four-year deal. Sixth-round wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has also agreed to terms with New England.

Mafi began his time at UCLA as a defensive lineman, but switched sides in 2020 and served as a starting guard the last two years. Mafi saw time on both the left and right side and joins fourth-rounders Jake Andrews and Sidy Sow as new additions to the offensive line.

Andrews and Sow are two of the nine picks that still have to agree to terms with the Patriots.