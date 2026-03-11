 Skip navigation
Patriots agree to terms with Kevin Byard

  
Published March 11, 2026 02:44 PM

Veteran safety Kevin Byard’s next stop will be in New England.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Byard and the Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal. Once the deal is official, Byard will be set to make $9 million during the 2026 season.

Byard’s move to the Patriots will reunite him with head coach Mike Vrabel. Byard was a Titans third-round pick in 2016 and Vrabel was the head coach in Tennessee from 2018-2023.

The Titans traded Byard to the Eagles during the 2023 season and he moved on to Chicago for the last two seasons. He had 93 tackles and a league-high seven interceptions for the NFC North champs. Byard was named a first-team All-Pro for the third time in his career at the end of the year and the Patriots will be hoping he continues to perform at a high level in his 11th NFL season.