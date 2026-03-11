Patriots agree to terms with Kevin Byard

Veteran safety Kevin Byard’s next stop will be in New England.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Byard and the Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal. Once the deal is official, Byard will be set to make $9 million during the 2026 season.

Byard’s move to the Patriots will reunite him with head coach Mike Vrabel. Byard was a Titans third-round pick in 2016 and Vrabel was the head coach in Tennessee from 2018-2023.

The Titans traded Byard to the Eagles during the 2023 season and he moved on to Chicago for the last two seasons. He had 93 tackles and a league-high seven interceptions for the NFC North champs. Byard was named a first-team All-Pro for the third time in his career at the end of the year and the Patriots will be hoping he continues to perform at a high level in his 11th NFL season.