Patriots agree to terms with TE Julian Hill, S Mike Brown

  
Published March 12, 2026 06:35 AM

The Patriots have struck deals with two more free agents.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms with tight end Julian Hill and safety Mike Brown. Hill was not tendered as a restricted free agent by the Dolphins while the Titans made the same call regarding Brown.

Hill appeared in 45 games and made 26 starts over the past three seasons. He had 33 catches for 288 yards in those appearances and will slot in as the No. 2 tight end behind Hunter Henry once he’s officially on the roster in New England.

Brown played for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee in 2023, which gives him something in common with another new member of the Patriots secondary. Kevin Byard also agreed to terms with the team on Wednesday and both players will help provide a new look at the safety position after Jaylinn Hawkins left for Baltimore.