Patriots analyst Scott Zolak has nothing to say about Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini

The 10-day-old story that continues to generate news has created a delicate situation for plenty of people in sports media, and some of those who ostensibly cover sports media. And while true “friends” of hosts and analysts would arguably refrain from doing anything that would put their friends in a tough spot, more than a few people with platforms have decided not to give the topic any oxygen at all.

One member of the sports media occupies a unique position. He’s a radio host during the week on the team’s flagship station. He’s also employed by the Patriots as their game-day radio analyst.

Via Matt Yoder of Awful Announcing, Scott Zolak has had not a thing to say about the situation.

“I’m not going to comment on it,” Zolak said, in the clip from his show on 98.5 The Sports Hub posted by Boston Sports Media critic account on Twitter. “During the football season, multiple times in the offseason, I do things with Mike. And I know Mike. And Mike and I have a good back-and-forth working relationship. I know Mike’s wife, she’s been in some of the meetings. I know Mike’s two sons. I’ve met them, I’ve hung out with them during the football season. I know Dianna Russini. I know the people involved. And I’m in no position to comment on anything that happened between these two. It does me no good. . . .

“I like my jobs. I like working here. I like working with the Patriots. I like doing games. I like doing TV with them. I like being with the team. For me to sit there and cast stones at this guy would not do me great things. So there’s your answer in a nutshell. It’s pretty much like the beat reporters.”

While that’s true on the surface, the deeper reality is that Zolak is the only front-facing Patriots employee with regular access to a microphone. What he says, or doesn’t say, about any given situation involving the franchise can be interpreted as a reflection of the organization’s overall attitude and approach. If so, Zolak’s silence reflects his belief that the team wants it.

Zolak has spoken on other potentially sensitive issues regarding the team. Last May, he talked openly about the possibility the Patriots would cut receiver Stefon Diggs before he ever plays a game for them. Zolak once made a comment about quarterback Cam Newton for which Zolak later apologized. Zolak also said, after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was traded to the 49ers, that he was “one of the worst practice quarterbacks we’ve had here.”

The point is this. Zolak has in the past said things that, technically, do him no good. His comments, or lack thereof, could fairly be viewed as his assessment of what will, or won’t, fly with those who employ him.

Regarding the current controversy, which has now claimed two jobs, Zolak seems to be doing what he thinks he needs to do in order to avoid joining the list. Even if there are fair comments that Zolak could make regarding the question all Patriots fans care about — whether and to what extent the situation could impact the team when the 2026 season commences.