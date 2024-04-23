Patriots bring in LB Cam Gill for a tryout

The Patriots have done some work to evaluate a linebacker before this week’s draft.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, Cam Gill had a tryout with New England.

Gill, 26, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and was with the Buccaneers for his first four seasons. He suffered a Lisfranc injury that kept him sidelined for the entire 2022 season.

Appearing in 40 career games, Gill has been a significant special teams contributor while playing limited offensive snaps.

He’s recorded 29 total tackles with one tackle for loss, four QB hits, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.