Patriots brought hard hitting to Monday night game

  
Published December 2, 2025 04:59 PM

Some great teams tend to play with their food. On Monday night, the Patriots devoured everything on their plate.

It was obvious from the get-go. The Patriots were hitting hard last night. Early, often, and consistently.

Perhaps it was a reaction to the failure to deliver a knockout blow to the Bengals eight day earlier. Perhaps it was a product of coach Mike Vrabel ensuring that the Pats didn’t miss a beat during the inherent distractions of Thanksgiving week. Perhaps it flowed from an intense desire to not coast into the bye week. Perhaps it was an the first step in a deliberate effort to leave little doubt as the Patriots chase down the AFC East crown and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Whatever the reason(s), it’s clear that Vrabel poked, prodded, and pestered his players to bring the heat for a prime-time audience. With nine wins in a row entering the game, last night wasn’t the time to let the foot slip off the accelerator.

Instead, they punched it. Figuratively and literally.

The message to the rest of the league, as the Patriots get 13 days to host the Bills before visiting the Ravens, was unmistakable. At a time when many teams are fighting their way through a long, up-and-down slog, the Patriots are throwing haymakers. If they can keep it up, it will make a major difference.

It also could deliver the team’s first postseason win since 2018. And more.