Patriots CB/KR Marcus Jones set to miss the rest of the season

It looks like cornerback/kick returner Marcus Jones will not be back with the Patriots this season.

Jones went on injured reserve with a torn labrum in September and wide receivers/kick return coach Troy Brown told reporters on Tuesday that Jones is going to miss the rest of the regular season.

Jones appeared in two games before his injury. He recorded five tackles in those contests and returned three punts for 21 yards.

The Patriots drafted Jones in the third round in 2022 and he scored touchdowns on an interception return, a punt return and as a receiver on offense during his rookie season. The next chance for him to show off that versatility won’t come for quite a while, however.