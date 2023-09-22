Patriots to put Marcus Jones on IR with torn labrum

Marcus Jones made the biggest play of the day the last time the Patriots faced the Jets, but he won’t be available as the team tries for its 15th straight win over their division mates this Sunday.

Jones left last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins with a shoulder injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has a torn labrum. Jones will be placed on injured reserve as a result, so he’ll miss at least three more games after the Patriots face the Jets.

Jones has five tackles and a fumble recovery so far this season. He returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with seconds to play to lift the Patriots to a 10-3 win over the Jets last November.

There was word on Thursday night that the Patriots are signing quarterback Will Grier off the Bengals practice squad and he will likely be taking Jones’ spot on the roster once both moves become official.