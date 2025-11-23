Patriots close out Bengals 26-20 to move to 10-2

The Patriots won’t put a frame around it, but they came out of Cincinnati with a 26-20 win over the Bengals.

New England is now 10-2 and Cincinnati 3-8.

The Patriots are left with concerns in the offensive line, with left guard Jared Wilson (ankle) and left tackle Will Campbell (knee) carted off to the X-ray room. Right tackle Morgan Moses went to the locker room briefly in the first half with an illness.

The Patriots scored on Hunter Henry’s 28-yard touchdown reception, Marcus Jones’ 33-yard interception return and Andy Borregales’ field goals of 41, 45, 19 and 52 yards.

The Patriots gained 392 yards but went 0-for-2 in the red zone to keep it a game. The Bengals reached the New England 26 before a spike and three incompletions to end it with 18 seconds left.

Drake Maye was 22-of-35 for 294 yards with a touchdown and an interception, which Geno Stone returned for a 32-yard touchdown for the Bengals. Henry caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Flacco, who briefly left late in the game with a finger injury, was 19-of-37 for 183 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Mitch Tinsley caught a 17-yard touchdown pass on the fourth-quarter play after Tee Higgins landed on his head and neck and was carted off.

Chase Brown ran 19 times for 107 yards as the Bengals gained 307 yards.