Patriots DT Milton Williams lands on injured reserve

A report on Saturday morning indicated that Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams will miss multiple games with an ankle injury and the team confirmed it later in the day.

The Patriots announced that Williams has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games while he recovers from the injury.

Signing Williams was an early splash move by the Patriots in free agency and the former Eagle has started every game this season. He had 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and eight quarterback hits in his 11 appearances.

The Patriots signed linebacker Bradyn Swinson from the practice squad to fill the open spot on their 53-man roster.