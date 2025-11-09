Patriots improve to 8-2 with 28-23 victory over Buccaneers

The Patriots have put together impressive performances all year and did so again on Sunday, defeating the Buccaneers, 28-23.

New England used a key sequence to end the first half and start the second to take control of the game. Down 10-7 after Chase McLaughlin’s 36-yard field goal, the Patriots’ next drive ran out the clock in the second period, as Drake Maye connected with Stefon Diggs for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal as time expired.

Then TreVeyon Henderson took a run 55 yards to the end zone on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter to give the Patriots a 21-10 lead.

Tampa Bay trimmed it back down to a five-point game with Baker Mayfield’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson. But the Bucs weren’t able to get any closer, as the club punted twice and was stopped on downs after a Maye interception.

Henderson put the game away with a 69-yard touchdown run with 1:31 left in the contest, putting the Patriots up 28-16. While the Bucs scored again with 33 seconds left, Tampa Bay couldn’t field the ensuing onside kick and the Patriots were able to kneel out the clock.

Henderson rushed for 147 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns — good for an average of 10.5 yards per attempt. Maye was 16-of-31 for 270 yards with two TDs and a pick. He also rushed for 13 yards.

On the other side, Baker Mayfield finished 27-of-43 for 273 yards with three touchdowns. Emeka Egbuka had another strong game with six catches for 115 yards with a TD.

But with the Bucs’ defense having trouble getting stops, those offensive performances were not enough.

Now at 8-2, the first-place Patriots will have a quick turnaround to get ready for a Thursday night matchup against the Jets — who also won on Sunday.

The 6-3 Buccaneers will face another AFC East team in Week 11, as they’ll be on the road to play the Bills.