Patriots miss late field goal, still up 16-14 at halftime

The Patriots had a chance to score on all five of their first half possessions, but kicker Joey Slye kept that from happening.

Slye made three kicks during the first half, but he hooked a 25-yard kick wide to the left with 20 seconds left to play in the first half. That meant the Patriots would have to be content with a 16-14 lead as they went into the locker room.

The lone Patriots drive that didn’t end with a Slye field goal attempt came earlier in the second quarter. Drake Maye hit tight end Austin Hooper for a 16-yard score that moved the Patriots into the lead for the second time on the afternoon.

Maye ended the half 17-of-20 for 169 yards and he also had a 41-yard run to set up one of Slye’s field goals. Hooper has three catches for 35 yards, fellow tight end Hunter Henry has four catches for 43 yards and four other Patriots have at least 20 receiving yards so far on Sunday.

Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor ran for the Colts’ two touchdowns, but Richardson also threw an interception and their final full possession of the half ended with a punt after three plays. The Colts will be looking for more offensive consistency when they return to play in the third quarter.