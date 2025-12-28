 Skip navigation
Patriots out to 21-0 lead one play into second quarter

  
Published December 28, 2025 01:46 PM

The Jets don’t seem interested in mounting much resistance to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Drake Maye connected with running back Rhamondre Stevenson for a 22-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter and New England now leads 21-0 at MetLife Stadium.

Maye is 9-of-9 for 135 yards and two touchdowns to start off what will likely be a short day of work if things continue to unfold the way they have through the first 15-plus minutes.

The Jets have run six offensive plays, including an interception by Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins that set up their third touchdown of the game.