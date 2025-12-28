Patriots out to 21-0 lead one play into second quarter

The Jets don’t seem interested in mounting much resistance to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Drake Maye connected with running back Rhamondre Stevenson for a 22-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter and New England now leads 21-0 at MetLife Stadium.

Maye is 9-of-9 for 135 yards and two touchdowns to start off what will likely be a short day of work if things continue to unfold the way they have through the first 15-plus minutes.

The Jets have run six offensive plays, including an interception by Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins that set up their third touchdown of the game.