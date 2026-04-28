Patriots pick up Christian Gonzalez’s fifth-year option

The Patriots have taken the next step toward keeping cornerback Christian Gonzalez in New England for years to come.

Gonzalez officially had his fifth-year option picked up today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That’s no surprise, but it would be a major surprise if Gonzalez actually plays on his fifth-year option, which would be an $18.1 million salary in 2027. More likely, the Patriots and Gonzalez will agree to a long-term contract extension this year.

The 23-year-old Gonzalez was the Patriots’ first-round pick in 2023 and has played very well through the first three seasons of his NFL career. He’ll likely sign one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history for a cornerback.