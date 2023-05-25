Patriots place Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan returned from a torn ACL to play 16 games for the Patriots last year, but he won’t be adding to that total in 2023.

The Patriots announced that McMillan has been placed on injured reserve on Thursday. The move opened a roster spot for tight end Anthony Firkser.

Because it is the offseason, McMillan won’t be eligible to be activated off injured reserve for New England at any point this year. He would be able to join another team if he’s released by the Patriots with an injury settlement, however.

McMillan had 35 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery last season. He had 204 tackles, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 45 games for the Dolphins and Raiders before coming to New England.