Patriots put Jalen Hurd on reserve/retired list, claim WR Thyrick Pitts

Wide receiver Jalen Hurd’s time with the Patriots has come to a quick end.

The NFL’s transaction wire shows that the Patriots placed Hurd on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday. Hurd signed with the Patriots on July 24.

Hurd was making a bid for his first NFL regular season action. The 2019 49ers third-round pick went on injured reserve ahead of each of his first three NFL seasons and was released off of the list during the 2021 campaign.

The Patriots filled Hurts’ roster spot by claiming wide receiver Thyrick Pitts off of waivers. Pitts was cut by the Bears on Monday.

Pitts, who went undrafted in April, had 57 catches for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns at Delaware last year.