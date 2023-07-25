 Skip navigation
Top News

Report: Patriots agree to terms with Jalen Hurd

  
Published July 24, 2023 10:40 PM

The Patriots agreed to terms with receiver Jalen Hurd on Monday, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.

Hurd worked out for the team earlier in the day.

The 49ers made Hurd a third-round pick in 2019, intrigued by his versatility.

Hurd has never appeared in a regular-season NFL game.

He had a season-ending back injury that landed him on injured reserve as a rookie and then tore an ACL ahead of the 2020 season. In 2021, Hurd had a setback in his rehab from reconstructive knee surgery.

The 49ers waived him with an injury settlement on Nov. 11, 2021.

He has not gotten another chance in the NFL until now.