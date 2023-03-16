 Skip navigation
Patriots release Brian Hoyer, visit with Trey Flowers and Andrew Van Ginkel

  
nbc_pft_jujutone_230316
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the Patriots’ reported move to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year deal and discuss if he’ll embrace the Patriot way.

Brian Hoyer’s third run with the Patriots has come to an end.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that the Patriots have released the veteran backup quarterback. He began his career with the Patriots in 2009 and stayed three years before moving on to the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, and 49ers. He returned to New England in 2017, left in 2019 to join the Colts and then returned for the last three seasons.

Hoyer started two games for the Patriots over all that time, including one last season. Hoyer was injured in that start and Bailey Zappe showed enough in his opportunity to move up to No. 2 permanently.

While Hoyer is out, another former Patriots could be in the mix for a return. Defensive end Trey Flowers was one of five players in for a visit on Thursday.

As previously reported, safety Taylor Rapp met with the team. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, wide receiver Bisi Johnson, and linebacker Chris Board were also in for visits.