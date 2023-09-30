Patriots rule Jonathan Jones, Cole Strange out for Sunday

The Patriots ruled out a pair of players for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones and left guard Cole Strange were downgraded on Saturday. Jones will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury while Strange will miss his second game of the year with a knee injury.

Strange missed Week Two and returned last week, but could not make it through the win over the Jets. Atonio Mafi took his place in that game and will likely be in the lineup this Sunday as well.

Christian Gonzalez, Myles Bryant, and Shaun Wade were the top corners for the Patriots with Jones out last week.

The Patriots also announced that they have elevated defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms from the practice squad. Daniel Ekuale went on injured reserve this week and the Patriots listed both Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux as questionable on Friday.