Patriots say they will have a “violent” defense this season

When the Patriots talk about their plans on defense for 2025, the word “violent” keeps coming up.

Via Karen Guregian of Masslive.com, multiple Patriots defensive coaches brought up violence when discussing the way they defense will play.

“We are going to make sure on tape, day in and day out, that people see our violence,” safeties coach Scott Booker said. “And it’s not just in tackling, it’s in re-routing, it’s in everything you do.”

Acting defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr offered a similar description.

“Being aggressive – being violent. Not turning down blocks. Having a good toolbox of tools to defeat the offensive player, but it’s not just always finesse,“ Kuhr said. ”There is some physicality there and some violence. We’re huge into guys that don’t mind playing violent football.”

The Patriots are coming off back-to-back 4-13 seasons and have fallen a long way from their status as the best franchise in the NFL for most of the 21st Century. They’re hoping that a more violent defense again makes them the team no one wants to play.