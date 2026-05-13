Patriots seventh-rounder Quintayvious Hutchins charged with assault and battery

Patriots seventh-round linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery after an incident in a Boston College dorm on Tuesday night.

WBZ reports, via a police report, that officers were called to a dorm to intervene in an argument between a man and a woman. The report cites a witness account that Hutchins grabbed the woman’s neck during the argument and that they were also pushing each other.

“We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins,” the Patriots said in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time.”

The police report also notes that the woman did not want pictures of her neck taken and said she was “OK” in her own statement.

Hutchins, who played at Boston College, was arraigned on Wednesday morning and released on his own recognizance after pleading not guilty.