Patriots sign LB R.J. Moten, put FB Brock Lampe on IR

  
Published July 29, 2025 04:19 PM

The Patriots announced a couple of transactions on Tuesday afternoon.

They have signed linebacker R.J. Moten to the 90-man roster. The spot for Moten opened up when the Patriots put fullback Brock Lampe on injured reserve.

Moten went undrafted out of Florida this year and he spent time with the Michigan Panthers in the UFL this spring. He had 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a half-sack during his final season with the Gators.

Lampe signed with the Patriots after going undrafted out of Northern Illinois. He was the only player on the roster listed as a fullback.