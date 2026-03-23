Patriots sign offensive lineman James Hudson

The Patriots are adding some depth to their offensive line.

Former Giants offensive lineman James Hudson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Giants cut Hudson this month, a disappointing ending to his tenure with the team after he signed a two-year, $12 million contract in 2025. He was benched early in the season after committing four penalties on one drive and rarely played after that.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2021, Hudson played well at times in Cleveland and started 17 games for the Browns, and the Patriots will hope he can shake off his bad experience with the Giants and show he has a place in New England.