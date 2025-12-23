Patriots sign OL Brenden Jaimes to active roster, RB Elijah Mitchell to practice squad

The Patriots announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

They have signed offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes to the 53-man roster from their practice squad. Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. They also signed running back Elijah Mitchell and wide receiver Brandon Smith to the practice squad while releasing tackle Sebastian Gutierrez from that roster.

Jaimes has seen action on special teams in two games this season. He signed with the Patriots after spending the preseason with Tennessee and appeared in 46 games for the Chargers over the last four seasons.

Mitchell played in one game for the Chiefs this season and ran 327 times for 1,523 yards and nine touchdowns in 27 games for the 49ers between 2021 and 2023. He provides the Patriots with additional backfield depth while TreVeyon Henderson is in the concussion protocol.