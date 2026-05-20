Patriots sign rookie free agent DT Travis Shaw

The Patriots signed undrafted rookie defensive tackle Travis Shaw, the team announced Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Patriots cut long snapper Niko Lalos.

Shaw, 21, played his first three college seasons at North Carolina (2022-24) before transferring to Texas for the 2025 season. The 6-foot-5, 334-pounder appeared in 50 games with one start during his college career.

He finished with 68 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Last season at Texas, Shaw played in 13 games with one start and finished with 13 total tackles.

Lalos, 28, signed with New England on March 16. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent defensive end with the Giants out of Dartmouth in 2020.

The 6-foot-5, 269-pounder began his rookie season on the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for three games before the Giants signed him to the active roster in December. Overall, he played six games and finished with five tackles and a fumble recovery during the 2020 season.

Lalos spent the 2021 season on the Giants’ practice squad and spent time on the Saints’ practice squad in 2022, 2023 and 2024. He was also with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.