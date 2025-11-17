Patriots sign TE C.J. Dippre to 53-man roster

The Patriots announced a handful of roster moves on Monday.

They have signed tight end C.J. Dippre to their active roster. Dippre was on the team’s practice squad and they opened a spot for him by waiving safety John Saunders.

Dippre signed with the Patriots after going undrafted out of Alabama. He joined the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster this summer and has not appeared in any games during the regular season.

Saunders was signed off of the Dolphins’ practice squad last month, but he has not seen any game action.

The Patriots also signed linebacker Otis Reese to the practice squad and placed linebacker Darius Harris on the practice squad injured reserve list.